Comedian Mistaken for Entertainment Venue Employee: "I Bought a Supercar and Have 5 Billion Won in Assets, But I Still Can't Fix My Habit of Making Things Up"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji drew laughs with a self-confession about her tendency to exaggerate.

On the 8th, Maeng posted on her personal account, "Things I have achieved over the past 10 years since I started broadcasting."

She listed an impressive set of accomplishments, saying, "1. Save 5 billion won - completed, 2. Buy a supercar - completed, 3. Buy my own home - completed, 4. Donate 500 million won - completed."

She then added, "5. Fix my habit of making things up - incomplete," revealing that everything she had mentioned earlier was a joke and drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Maeng made headlines in April after appearing on the YouTube channel No Back Tak Jaehoon, where she shared an episode in which she was mistaken for an employee at an entertainment venue while heading to a filming set.

At the time, she recalled the awkward experience, saying, "I was walking from Nonhyeon-dong to the filming set when an unfamiliar man came up to me and asked if I was going to work at a karaoke bar."

tokkig@sportschosun.com