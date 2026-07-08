Ko So-young's sister-in-law had 'mixed feelings' after her first YouTube appearance... "I just couldn't bear to watch it"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Ko So-young shared her sister-in-law's candid reaction to appearing on YouTube, highlighting the warm atmosphere within the family.

On the 7th, a video titled "Must-See! Shopping Queen Ko So-young's must-buy items that she always clears out when she goes to Japan" was uploaded to Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

That day, the production team asked about the reaction after her sister-in-law's appearance, which had previously been released on YouTube and drawn attention.

Ko So-young said, "I asked my sister-in-law, 'How was the video?' and she said, 'I didn't know I looked like that.'" She added, "We are still used to seeing people on TV, but when you see your own face on video for the first time, doesn't it feel unfamiliar?" and spoke on behalf of her sister-in-law, who is not used to appearing on broadcast programs.

Ko So-young said, "My sister-in-law said she couldn't bear to watch it, so she didn't. But my brother kept sitting there saying, 'Hurry up and watch it,' and things like that," making everyone laugh. She added, "The two of them tease each other like that all the time. It's so nice to see," sharing the affectionate daily life of the couple as they joke around with each other.

Earlier, when her sister-in-law appeared on YouTube, Ko So-young had also spoken candidly about the unusually close relationship between her older brother and her sister-in-law.

As her sister-in-law began by saying, "At first, it looked nice because Ko So-young and my brother were so close," Ko So-young drew attention by confessing, "To be honest, I felt like my brother had been taken away by my sister-in-law. We went on a trip, and my brother took such good care of her. That really annoyed me. I felt a little left out because he was paying all his attention to her."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com