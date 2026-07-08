"Kim Min-ha, Who Lost 17kg, Speaks Out on 'Skinny' Appearance Comments: 'The Weight Loss Was for a Role, Not for a Standardized Idea of Beauty'"

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th, Kim Min-ha poses. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Min-ha has spoken out about the recent flood of comments on her appearance after losing 17kg, saying, "It was just a change for a role."

On the 8th, BBC News Korea released an interview video of Kim Min-ha, who is returning with the film "One Korea," through its official channel.

In the interview, Kim Min-ha addressed the public attention and criticism surrounding her changed appearance.

Kim Min-ha began by saying, "I am very satisfied with my appearance. A lot of people are talking about how I look right now, but I was simply losing weight for my next role, so it was just part of my job."

She continued, "I am very willing to change my body or appearance depending on the role I take. My appearance is closely tied to my work. It is not for some standardized idea of beauty. No matter when, where, or how I shape my image, I am very satisfied."

She added, "And whatever I look like, there is a reason for it. I do not think it is that important to me. I just want to focus on my roles."

Recently, Kim Min-ha has drawn attention for her noticeably slimmer figure, which some have described as "skinny."

In a previous interview, Kim Min-ha explained, "I lost the weight over two years. I have lost almost 16 to 17kg since 'One Korea.' About 90% of the weight loss was for a role." She added, "I wanted to show a different side of myself. Not only the project mentioned in the article, but also another project I am scheduled to film later requires a character who needs significant weight loss, so I am still dieting."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com