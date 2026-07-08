ITZY's Yuna even changed the sales of a famous Taiwanese restaurant... A pilgrimage to the 'Yuna Pick' spots, from the menu to the seating.

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] A popular restaurant in Taiwan visited by ITZY member Yuna is enjoying a "Yuna effect.

" The restaurant is garnering intense interest by creating a separate menu called "Yuna's Pick" featuring the dishes Yuna ate, and even introducing the seat where she sat as a pilgrimage site for fans. Recently, photos were shared on online communities and social media showing a steamed dish specialty restaurant in Taiwan, which Yuna visited, operating an exclusive menu called "Yuna's Pick (Yuna Tongkuan).

" According to the released photos, the restaurant has packaged the dishes Yuna ordered at the time into a single set and registered it as a separate menu item on its digital ordering system.

The menu screen features the phrase "Yuna's Pick" along with a separate category to allow fans to order easily.

The restaurant is showcasing not only the menu but also the exact seat where Yuna dined.

Fans visiting the site are continuing a so-called "pilgrimage," ordering the same menu at the seat where Yuna sat and taking verification photos.

Online, the place Yuna ate Fans are uploading a succession of photos recreating the scene from back then by ordering not only the food but also the drinks exactly like the ones she had.

Fans commented, "I wanted to try the exact same menu Yuna ate," "Just dining in the same spot makes me feel special," and "Thanks to Yuna, this has become a restaurant I really want to visit.

" As the restaurant introduced a special menu following Yuna's visit and established itself as a popular spot sought out by fans, it is garnering attention locally as an example demonstrating the high influence of K-pop stars.

Meanwhile, the group ITZY has sold out consecutive solo concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, as part of their third world tour.

narusi@sportschosun.com