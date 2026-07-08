Lee Ji-hye Leaves Her 800-Pyeong Apgujeong Home for a New House... "The Hotel-Style Interior Is So Beautiful"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye shared a look at the interior work at her new home, expressing excitement ahead of the move.

On the 8th, Lee Ji-hye shared a video posted by an interior design company on social networking service, offering a glimpse of her new home.

The video showed the inside of the house where Lee Ji-hye's family will soon move in. A white-toned dining table and warm interior design came together to create a luxurious space, and Lee responded, "It is so beautiful," showing her satisfaction.

On the 6th, Lee Ji-hye posted photos and said, "Moving this week... So busy, so busy," as she shared an update on her preparations for the new home. The living room of the new house drew attention with its spacious feel and hotel-like luxury interior.

She also introduced newly installed furniture, saying, "New technology has entered our house. Such a great system. A drawer that lights up," and appeared impressed by the convenient features.

She then shared the process of installing a bookshelf in her second daughter's room, writing, "The second daughter's room. She must be happy," and expressed her anticipation for the new home.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye drew attention in 2024 when she revealed her 80-pyeong apartment in Apgujeong and candidly said, "To live in a house like this, I really can't take a break from broadcasting. I have to keep my body running like a factory 365 days a year. I have to think of myself as AI and just keep going."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com