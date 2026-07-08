"Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law" Cheonddung looks like a different person after losing weight...Fans surprised by his diet of four eggs and brown rice

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Cheonddung, widely known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, whose real name is Im Jeong-su, has shared an update on his weight loss along with a healthy breakfast menu.

On the 8th, Cheonddung posted a photo of his meal with the caption, "Breakfast like an emperor!"

The meal consisted of a small chicken breast steak, chicken breast sausage, four boiled eggs, and brown rice. The balanced mix of protein and carbohydrates drew attention.

It is a stark contrast to the diet Cheonddung was once known for. Instead of greasy food and massive mukbang sessions, he has continued to stick to a healthier routine, and fans have been cheering him on.

In May, Cheonddung also drew attention when he shared a slimmer update with the caption, "I keep making an effort so I can eat delicious food. To become a healthy pig."

Compared with the past, when he built a familiar image through mukbang content with Hong Hyun-hee, the change in his body shape is now very clear.

Cheonddung has also cited abstaining from alcohol as one of the secrets behind his weight loss. He said he has been continuing a healthy diet while cutting out drinking and improving his lifestyle habits.

Netizens who saw the post left comments such as, "Is that really the same person from 'Omniscient Interfering View' that I knew? It must not have been easy to give up the food you love, so fighting!" Recent posts have also drawn messages of support, including "Health comes first," "You look incredibly slim," and "Looks like you've lost weight."

Meanwhile, Cheonddung became known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law and won wide popularity after appearing on MBC's variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," where he charmed viewers with his overwhelming mukbang skills and friendly personality.

He was later diagnosed with vestibular neuritis in early 2023 and spent about eight months battling the illness. After treatment, he announced that he had fully recovered, drawing many messages of support.

Recently, he has been maintaining a healthier daily life while steadily losing weight after recovering his health.

shyun@sportschosun.com