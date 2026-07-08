Mija, criticized after SK hynix plunge, finally declares, "I’ll stop stock investing"... bitter feelings

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija said she would stop investing in stocks after some subscribers reacted to the drop in SK hynix shares following her purchase.

On the 7th, Mija shared a supportive message from a fan and spoke about how she felt after investing. The fan comforted her, saying, "I was depressed all day too, but the first thing that came to mind was worrying about you, Mija. It will go up, so stay strong."

Mija replied, "I guess I really am a peak detector," revealing how upset she felt. She also responded to encouragement that said, "It will just take time, so don't worry," by saying, "That's true. But I think I should stop stocks now..." signaling her intention to quit investing.

Earlier, Mija uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, Mija's Tavern, titled, "Mija lost 100 million won in stocks a few days ago. Which stock did she pour everything into again with the heart of a beast?"

Mija had previously suffered losses of nearly 100 million won from investing in construction stocks. At the time, she sold the shares at a loss, but later expressed regret as the stock began to rise.

She later revealed that she had invested in SK hynix again, but the stock fell right after the video was released, creating an unexpected situation. Some internet users joked, "When Mija buys, it drops" and "Give me my money back," and the comments drew attention online.

Mija also shared the actual comment reactions, saying, "SK hynix crashed today... the YouTube comments are going wild." She then admitted on social networking service that she had "had a drink yesterday because I was upset. I'm getting DMs protesting because of Nix..." and spoke about the pressure she felt from the messages she received after investing.

She added, "It's not my fault anymore, so please stop sending DMs..." expressing frustration over some of the investment-related messages.

Mija even had a nightmare because of it. One netizen said, "I think you had that dream because you were getting cursed at over SK hynix," and Mija replied, "That's hilarious. I guess that could be right."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She has worked as a comedian and is active in variety shows, YouTube, and home shopping. In 2022, she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun and drew wide attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com