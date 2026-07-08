Young-gi Hong Says Her Husband Had a Vasectomy at 21: "The Doctor Gave Him a Discount Because He Felt Sorry for Him" ('Noppakku')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Young-gi Hong, a businesswoman who rose to fame as a ulzzang, revealed that her husband had a vasectomy.

On the 8th, the YouTube channel 'Noppakku Tak Jae-hoon' uploaded a video titled, "Young-gi Hong, the original first-generation influencer and ulzzang, once a Cyworld legend, was a pretty girl then but is now a cool girl."

Hong said about her husband, "He is exactly my type. We met while working as fitting models together." She also spoke candidly about the marriage that drew attention because she tied the knot at 21 and he was 19, saying, "I got married because I became pregnant."

When Hong said her eldest son is in the first year of middle school, Tak Jae-hoon joked, "Later on, people will call you an older sister rather than a mom." Hong replied, "Even now, when my son's friends come over, they say, 'Your mom is so damn pretty,'" drawing laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Does your husband have you under his thumb?" Hong replied, "I think I'm the one who has him under control. My husband is incredibly kind."

Tak then said, "That's why you make these kinds of requests and things like this happen. Your husband is 30 now, but I heard you had him get a vasectomy." Hong was surprised and said, "He had it done when he was 21, after our second child was born."

Hong explained, "I told him to do it right after our first child, but he said there was absolutely no chance we'd have a second one and that he would be careful. Then it happened, so I had no choice but to go straight to the hospital without saying a word."

Tak Jae-hoon said, "I heard the doctor gave him a discount because he felt so sorry for him." Hong responded, "I think he said they even threw in a circumcision as a service."

wjlee@sportschosun.com