Kang Leo asks about Jung Ji-sun's market value: "Dim sum chefs start at an annual salary of 100 million won"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Chef Kang Leo drew attention after mentioning the market value of dim sum chefs while talking with chef Jung Ji-sun, known as the "Dim Sum Queen." Kang said, "If you know how to make dim sum, salaries start at 100 million won a year," surprising viewers.

On the 8th, a talk video featuring Kang Leo, Jung Ji-sun, and travel creator Pani Bottle was released on the YouTube channel "Kang Leo." The three enjoyed tomato scrambled eggs together and shared a range of stories about cooking and the restaurant industry.

The conversation soon turned to the high pay commanded by dim sum chefs. Kang began by saying, "I was actually going to ask about that," and added, "Dim sum chefs seem to cost far more in labor than other chefs." He then shocked everyone by saying, "If you can make dim sum, doesn't it start at nearly 100 million won a year?"

In response, Chinese chef Jung Ji-sun explained, "That's a hotel-side story," and nodded in agreement. Kang laughed and said, "If someone around me says they want to learn cooking, I tell them to learn dim sum," adding, "That's what I always say."

Jung Ji-sun also explained why dim sum chefs are so highly valued. She said that dim sum chefs coming from mainland China to Korea must have the relevant qualifications and meet strict standards for ingredients, dough thickness, and even the number of folds in each dumpling. She also introduced dim sum as a broad category of "food eaten with tea," which includes not only xiaolongbao, har gow, shumai, and cheung fun, but also egg tarts, rice cakes, and cakes.

Meanwhile, Jung Ji-sun gained public recognition after appearing on Netflix's variety show "Culinary Class Wars." She currently runs a Chinese restaurant in Seoul and remains active across television and YouTube.

Jo Min-jung, Jo Min-jung@sportschosun.com