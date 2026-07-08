Sung Si-kyung Fires AI After It Sounds Too Much Like Cho Kyu-hyun: "Okay, You're Fired"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Singer Sung Si-kyung had a playful back-and-forth with an AI before finally declaring, "You're fired," drawing laughs. During the conversation, he even compared the AI to Super Junior's Cho Kyu-hyun and made the odd request to change its personality into a "girlfriend version."

On the 8th, a video titled "Sung Si-kyung’s We’ll Meet - John Park’s Naengmyeon Talk Never Ends, Having a Drink with a Food-Savvy Younger Brother" was released on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel.

That day, Sung Si-kyung was talking with John Park while eating homemade Pyeongyang Naengmyeon, and he used the Gemini AI service to ask a variety of questions.

Sung Si-kyung first set the AI up as a character who "knows Pyeongyang Naengmyeon well, but is sharp and irritating." Even after answering questions, however, the AI kept the conversation going by asking more questions, and Sung Si-kyung expressed frustration, saying, "If the conversation is over, it should end. Why do you keep asking questions?" He then made everyone laugh by saying to the AI, "Aren't you kind of Cho Kyu-hyun?" The AI's teasing reminded him of Cho Kyu-hyun, who often jokes around with him. When the AI replied, "It sounds like Mr. Cho Kyu-hyun is quite playful," Sung Si-kyung shot back, "You're the one giving me that kind of stress right now," drawing more laughter.

In the end, Sung Si-kyung decided to switch characters. He asked, "Can you change it to a voice and personality like a kind and gentle girlfriend?" After the AI explained how to change the settings, he declared the original character "fired," saying, "Okay, you're fired."

Meanwhile, the video also showed Sung Si-kyung and John Park tasting Pyeongyang Naengmyeon made with broth they blended themselves. They discussed everything from their philosophy on naengmyeon to music and the possibility of future collaborations, drawing fans' attention.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com