Kim Young-ok Says She Lost 4 kg Two Months After Her Husband’s Death: "I Lost My Appetite. It Doesn’t Taste Good When I Eat Alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Young-ok said she had lost a significant amount of weight after her husband’s death.

On the 8th, a video titled "A Steamed Clam Recipe Anyone Can Follow by Chinese Cuisine Goddess Park Eun-young (+All-Purpose Chili Sauce)" was uploaded to Kim Young-ok’s YouTube channel.

That day, chef Park Eun-young visited Kim Young-ok’s home. The two had met through their appearance on JTBC’s "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator." In particular, Park Eun-young drew attention for dancing to "Queencard" while preparing Kim Young-ok’s meal. Park said, "I danced for the first time on the day you appeared. You must have been very surprised, but you were so accepting and danced along with me. I gained confidence from that and started dancing more often." She added, "Since I started cooking, I’ve danced more, earned more money, filmed more commercials, and my second life changed after you appeared on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.'"

Park Eun-young said, "I think you’ve lost weight," and Kim Young-ok replied, "I have. I’ve lost about 4 kg since then."

Kim Young-ok explained, "There is a reason I lost weight. It was a little hard." She continued, "It has been quite some time since my husband passed away, so I can talk about it now, but I think I was struggling emotionally. That’s why I lost weight. I lost my appetite. When I try to eat by myself, it doesn’t taste good."

In response, Park Eun-young said she had prepared a dish that could stimulate Kim Young-ok’s appetite and presented a steamed razor clam dish. Kim Young-ok was moved and said, "This is the first time someone has come to cook for me. More than that, it is the first time a top female chef in Korea has come and done this for me."

Meanwhile, Kim Young-ok’s husband, former KBS announcer Kim Young-gil, passed away in May.

wjlee@sportschosun.com