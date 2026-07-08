Byeon Woo-seok Had His Reasons for Crying... Fans Reveal Their Support: "It's Okay, Everything Will Be Fine"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Byeon Woo-seok expressed his gratitude to fans by sharing a hidden moment from behind the scenes of his fan meeting.

On the 7th, Byeon posted several photos on his social networking service along with the message, "2026 fan meeting begins."

The photos showed Byeon focusing on preparations for the event, getting his makeup done in the waiting room and checking his outfit ahead of the fan meeting. His excited expression backstage also drew attention as he waited to meet his fans.

In particular, handwritten notes from fans were also revealed, drawing attention. The messages included warm words of encouragement such as "It's okay. Everything will be fine!", "I'm always on your side, I'm here," and "If you ever go through a hard time, come find me," adding to the emotional impact.

Fans who saw the photos reacted by saying, "It's beautiful to see fans and actors cheering each other on," "He must have been overwhelmed," and "This is why Byeon Woo-seok is so loved."

Earlier, Byeon kicked off his Asia Fan Meeting Tour on the 4th and 5th at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, marking the first stop in about two years. At the time, his tears as he struggled to hold back his emotions in response to fans' support became a hot topic.

Meanwhile, Byeon recently met viewers through MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Perfect Crown' and continues to actively connect with fans at home and abroad through his fan meeting tour.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com