"Handsome Trash" Lee Jun-young Fooled Even His Own Mother... "Your Acting Is Even More Chilling" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Jun-young drew laughs after revealing how his parents reacted to his intense villain roles.

On the tvN variety show "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 8th, Lee Jun-young appeared and talked about his growth as an actor and stories about his family.

Lee Jun-young, who overcame prejudice as a former idol and established himself as an actor, began his full-fledged acting career with the drama "Avengers Social Club."

Over the next 10 years, he appeared in projects every year without a break, making his presence felt in works such as "Deserter Pursuit (D.P.)," "Mask Girl," "Weak Hero Class 2," and "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

In particular, he earned praise for his fierce performance as Wolf Keum in "Weak Hero Class 2," to the point that he picked up the nickname "handsome trash."

His family's reaction, however, was different. Lee Jun-young said, "My parents, especially my mother, really hated it," adding, "Even though everyone said I was acting well, my mother kept saying, 'I wish you would play a nice role for once' and 'How did I raise you like this?'"

He continued, "My mother even asked me, 'Have you actually been going around acting like that outside?'" He added, "When I said, 'Mom, it's acting,' she told me, 'You saying it's acting is even more chilling.'"

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk sympathized, saying, "Your mother knows it's acting, but because it feels so real, she may think, 'What if that's really your personality?'"

Lee Jun-young, who moved viewers as Yeong-beom in another hit, "When Life Gives You Tangerines," also compared his character with his real-life personality.

Yoo Jae-suk said, "I heard your father said Jun-young is more like a son like Geum-myeong than Yeong-beom," and Lee Jun-young replied, "In real life, I think I'm closer to Geum-myeong, the dutiful daughter type."

Lee Jun-young also said he had paid off his parents' debts and even gifted them a car and a house, adding warmth to the story.

shyun@sportschosun.com