Lee Sung-mi, Who Underwent Breast Cancer Surgery, Reveals Her Memorial Photo and Says "Song Eun-i Will Be the Funeral Committee Chair" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Sung-mi opened up on 'Radio Star' about how her outlook on life changed after battling cancer.

On the MBC variety show 'Radio Star' aired on the 8th, Lee Sung-mi, Jung Sun-hee, Kim Young-hee, and Lee Seon-min appeared as guests.

Lee Sung-mi said, "I had breast cancer surgery. Before the cancer operation, I had already undergone 12 other surgeries. The cancer surgery was my 13th and final operation," adding, "The surgery for peritonitis took longer than the cancer surgery. It lasted more than 10 hours. I did not know my peritoneum had ruptured. I have a pain-insensitive condition. Something felt off, so I drove myself to the hospital, and they asked how I could still be moving around like that. I thought it was appendicitis, but they said my peritoneum may have ruptured. I went in that morning and was in surgery for 13 hours. It had been about three days since the rupture."

Lee Sung-mi said, "The day before my cancer surgery, I thought I might not be able to open my eyes again. I decided to write letters to my children, and tears kept falling as I wrote. I even wrote down all my bank account passwords, put everything neatly in an envelope, and then went into surgery and woke up," drawing laughter as she added, "As soon as I got home, I tore up everything I had written because I was worried the passwords might leave traces."

Lee Sung-mi, who said her outlook on life changed after battling cancer, explained, "I realized I had reached an age where I didn't know when I might die, so I made a bucket list." She added, "The first item was to have them dress me in a tracksuit instead of a burial shroud when I die. I have not exercised enough, so I thought I should at least run when I die. Park Sul-nyeo later made me a hanbok, so now I have a hanbok burial outfit prepared."

She continued, "When I visited a funeral home, the biggest concern was where to place the body. I had already arranged a columbarium. I was going to get just one, but it was cheaper to get two than one. So my husband and I sleep separately, but in death, we will share the same room," prompting laughter.

Speaking about another bucket-list item, she said, "I take a memorial photo every three years. If the photo looks too young, it feels like it is not really me. I wanted a good memorial photo, and the one I took this time turned out well." She added, "I asked Song Eun-i to serve as the funeral committee chair. I thought my children would be too overwhelmed, so I asked Eun-i instead."

Lee Sung-mi also said, "I had bought cancer insurance. When I went to the hospital, the first thing that came to mind was the insurance, so I called the insurer and the payout was quite large. My sadness faded for a moment, and joy came over me. Then I hung up and realized I had another policy. I had two cancer insurance policies. So I called that one too, and I was so happy. I ended up comforting the insurance company instead," adding, "I used the insurance money to travel with my children. We went to Saipan for five nights and six days."

wjlee@sportschosun.com