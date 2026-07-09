Jeong Sun-hee Breaks Down in Tears at Choi Jun-hee's Wedding, Saying She 'Endured and Overcame Harsh Hardships' ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeong Sun-hee became emotional as she recalled Choi Jun-hee's wedding on 'Radio Star.'

On the MBC variety show 'Radio Star' aired on the 8th, Lee Sung-mi, Jeong Sun-hee, Kim Young-hee, and Lee Seon-min appeared as guests.

Jeong Sun-hee, who runs a YouTube channel, said, "When I decided to do YouTube, I told the production team that going for a hit would be nerve-racking. I said it would be fine if I could do it in a way that simply protected my everyday life." She added, "Just when I thought this was the right level, Hong Jin-kyung contacted me and said, 'I think you need to announce your divorce there.'"

Jeong Sun-hee said, "It was such a huge issue. But Hong Jin-kyung is really persuasive. We talked for 20 minutes, and before I knew it, I had agreed to the schedule." She continued, "I think that was her reasoning. She said it would not be a sad or desperate issue, but a chapter in my life, and that I would be the one who could talk about it naturally and comfortably. That video went on to surpass 1 million views. The response was great, and so many people supported me."

Jeong Sun-hee also said she recently cried with Hong Jin-kyung. "Choi Jun-hee, Choi Jin-sil's daughter, got married recently, and in that moment, I just..." she said, getting choked up.

Jeong Sun-hee explained, "We have all gone through such a harsh season. Seeing that little girl, who is now far more mature than many adults, endure and overcome it all made her seem so admirable and wonderful. I tried to think lightly, telling myself not to cry, but Hong Jin-kyung had already been crying since morning and was wearing sunglasses. I told her to take them off because people might misunderstand, but she had to keep them on. It was so funny I couldn't help but laugh. Her eyes were so swollen they were practically stuck to the sunglasses. I had so many thoughts. She is truly brave and admirable. I just hope we can all be happy."

wjlee@sportschosun.com