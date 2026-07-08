Widowed Jeong Sun-hee says she is looking for someone who will live a long life, and she is tired of fake news claiming she has remarried three times ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Jeong Sun-hee expressed frustration over fake news about her remarriage on 'Radio Star.'

On the MBC variety show 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 8th, Lee Sung-mi, Jeong Sun-hee, Kim Young-hee, and Lee Seon-min appeared as guests.

Jeong Sun-hee said false reports had spread that she had remarried three times, adding, "I got tired of remarriage after doing it three times against my will." Kim Gook-jin said, "Jeong Sun-hee was really very popular," and Jeong Sun-hee joked, "I am looking for someone who will live a long life."

Kim Gu-ra then asked, "Do you really have no plans to remarry?" Lee Sung-mi said, "I hope she gets married. I hope she meets a good partner and gets to experience real love."

Kim Young-hee thanked Jeong Sun-hee and said, "When I had no work, there was a YouTube live broadcast that senior Moon Cheon-sik and you did. I was brought in to introduce viewer stories and help junior comedians bring them to life through skits, and you always told me, 'It's so funny. You're the funniest.' You laughed and said it was funny, and you kept expanding my role, so my career never wavered. To me, she is like a Bible."

Jeong Sun-hee said, "I once thought that when Young-hee eventually became a big star and performed on a major stage, I would be the first to applaud her. But she ended up hosting 'Malja Show.' It is such a huge flagship program, and she was flying through it." She added, "If I may make a bold prediction for the end of the year, I think Kim Young-hee will win either the grand prize or the top excellence award. I am so jealous of the rich voice she has."

wjlee@sportschosun.com