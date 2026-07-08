Young-sook from 'I'm Solo' Season 32 Says Her Ex-Husband Was Treated "Like a Prince"... She Adjusted Temperature and Humidity, Woke Up an Hour Early, and Even Gave Him Massages

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sook from "I'm Solo" Season 32 looked back on her marriage to her ex-husband and spoke about how devoted she was during her newlywed days.

On the SBS Plus and ENA variety show "I'm Solo," which aired on the 8th, the dating segment continued for the cast members from the 32nd divorced-special season.

As a result of the date pairing that day, Young-sook was matched with Young-sik, and the two spent time together.

During the meal, Young-sook naturally brought up her past married life. She began by saying that she paid attention not only to her ex-husband's favorite foods, but also to the humidity and temperature to make things comfortable for him. She recalled that during their newlywed days, she woke up an hour earlier than her husband, cleaned the house, aired it out, and then prepared breakfast. She also surprised everyone by revealing that she was so good at massages that she woke her husband up with one every day.

Young-sook said she also prepared lunch boxes for her ex-husband on his way to work. She recalled, "I packed kimbap and wrote him a letter to match his work schedule." She added, "Just preparing food for him made me happy." She went on to say, "Other people might think I treated him like a prince, but at the time, I was doing it because I was truly happy."

Meanwhile, Young-sook and Young-sik continued their date at a Korean restaurant, where they talked about their views on marriage and shared stories from the past.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com