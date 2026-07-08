Jeong Il-young Becomes Professor at 65: Reactions Around Him... Mother Makes Calls and Writer Sobs

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Jung Il-young has revealed for the first time his feelings about being appointed as a visiting professor at the age of 65.

His family could not hide their joy at the news that he had achieved a long-held dream, and the production crew shed tears. On the 8th, a video titled "[Exclusive] First Reveal of Jung Il-young’s Feelings on Becoming a Professor (Wife’s Reaction, Story of Broken Engagement, Marriage Counseling for Hwang Chi-yeol)" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Malignant Tolerant Jung Il-young'. On this day, Jung Il-young shared his overwhelming feelings, saying, "I started lecturing in 1996, and I have finally earned the title of visiting professor.

" The first people to rejoice were his family. Jung Il-young recalled the atmosphere at the time, saying, "My mother personally called my cousin to let her know, 'Il-young has become a professor. ' My cousins ​​went absolutely wild.

They were so happy for me. " The reaction of the production crew was also extraordinary. Jeong Il-young drew laughter by revealing, "The writer burst into tears upon hearing that story.

" He added that, on the other hand, Producer Jegal showed a calm reaction contrary to expectations, creating a contrasting atmosphere. Reflecting on the time it took to earn the title of professor, he shared his thoughts, saying, "There were many difficult moments, but I think the person who perseveres without giving up is the one who wins. " In addition to the behind-the-scenes story of his professorship appointment, the video featured advice sessions for viewers' personal concerns.

He particularly drew attention by offering advice with his signature blunt style regarding a story of being betrayed by a lover. Meanwhile, in the latter part of the video, singer Hwang Chi-yeol appeared as a guest to share his struggles during his days as an unknown artist and his concerns about marriage, engaging in a witty banter with Jeong Il-young.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj. cho@sportschosun.com