Lee Jun-young Says He Was Left in Shibuya, Japan, After His Phone Was Taken Away... "I Wandered for Four Hours on a 15-Minute Route" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Jun-young opened up about the grueling training he went through in Japan during his U-KISS days.

On the tvN variety show "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 8th, Lee Jun-young appeared and shared behind-the-scenes stories from his idol days.

Lee Jun-young, who debuted as a member of U-KISS, said he had trained as a singer at several entertainment companies.

He said he was selected unanimously at the U-KISS audition for new members because he danced well. Lee Jun-young smiled shyly and said, "I actually don't know if it was unanimous."

Lee Jun-young, who was active in Japan for much of his career, had to endure intense Japanese-language training.

Lee Jun-young recalled, "The older U-KISS members were fluent in Japanese, but I could only greet people and wasn't very good at it. So I had to do a mission to find my way back to the dorm in the middle of Shibuya."

He continued, "The company even took my phone away. I didn't know Japanese, so it took me four hours to get home even though it was only a 15-minute walk. That made me think, 'I have to study Japanese no matter what.'"

Lee Jun-young also said he worked harder than anyone else because he was the newest member. He explained, "I had to put in more effort to keep up with the existing members. I had to learn more than 20 songs in just three weeks. I held on with the thought that I wanted to do well and do even better than the older members had."

shyun@sportschosun.com