'I'm Solo' Season 32 Ok-soon distances herself as feelings for Sang-cheol plummet... Defconn says, "You might as well play the kazoo"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Ok-soon from 'I'm Solo' Season 32 showed that her feelings for Sang-cheol had wavered and ultimately declared that she would keep her distance.

On the episode of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo' that aired on the 8th, the cast members of Season 32 continued their random dates.

That day, Ok-soon and Sang-cheol talked over a cafe date. At the start of the date, Sang-cheol tried to lighten the mood by playing the kazoo, but Ok-soon joked, "It's not really that cool, is it?" When Sang-cheol then asked, "I probably look young, right?" Ok-soon honestly replied, "Being together does give off a somewhat youthful feeling."

As the conversation went on, the gap in their moods became even more obvious. Sang-cheol kept putting himself down, saying he was not a fun person, and went on at length about his thoughts. Ok-soon, however, showed little reaction, and Defconn, watching from the sidelines, sighed, "That looks like a fed-up expression. You might as well play the kazoo."

The mood shifted decisively when the conversation turned to Gwangsu. Ok-soon explained that she had looked at the situation objectively, saying, "From Gwangsu's perspective, I thought it could definitely be annoying." Sang-cheol, however, said, "It felt like you were taking Gwangsu's side," and Ok-soon drew a line, saying, "I'm not on anyone's side."

In an interview after the date, Ok-soon confessed, "Even the way he said I was taking sides made him seem younger to me," adding that "the conflicting feelings grew even stronger." In the end, she told Sang-cheol honestly, "I think we need to keep some distance for now and think things over." Sang-cheol replied, "I was thinking the same thing," and the two stepped back to reconsider their relationship.

The two, who had drawn attention as a pair expected to grow closer through the random date, instead chose to distance themselves, drawing interest in where their romance will go from here.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com