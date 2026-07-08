After a string of controversies and apologies, Kim Dong-wan returns and turns SNS back on, this time mentioning Heo Ji-woong

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Singer and actor Kim Dong-wan sent a message of support to writer Heo Ji-woong, who recently resumed activity on social media.

On the 8th, Kim Dong-wan wrote on his SNS, "I like people who dive deeply into their own field." He continued, "As someone with broad but shallow knowledge, every time I talk with people like that, the world feels a little bigger. People who write sharp sentences often look deeply into other people's hearts. Strangely, that seems to be true in common."

He then mentioned Heo Ji-woong, who recently started using Threads. Kim said, "Heo Ji-woong started Threads. As someone who has already been swept up in a major storm once, I shared a few thoughts with him first." He added, "But in the end, I was the one who received comfort again. I'm glad Ji-woong is here."

His post drew even more attention because it came after a series of recent controversies surrounding his social media activity.

Earlier, he came under fire after posting about the legalization of prostitution, and later explained that his intent was to express concern over underage access, the lack of disease management, and exploitation within an illegal structure. He also faced public criticism after openly supporting MC Ding-dong, who had been embroiled in an assault controversy, and after revelations from his former manager surfaced. He then bowed his head and said, "I deeply apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable because of recent events."

Kim Dong-wan later said he would stop managing his SNS for a while and that his agency would handle the account. However, he recently said, "I have finally decided to go on without an agency," and has resumed direct communication with fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com