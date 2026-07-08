"Keep getting contacted asking if I'm Hong Seok-cheon"... 'Publicly calls out' impersonator using face

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon has warned fans to be cautious after exposing a fake account impersonating him that has stolen his name and photo.

On the 7th, Hong Seok-cheon posted on his social media, "It is not me. I am receiving messages asking if it is you, but I do not have a secondary account. Please be careful so that you do not suffer any damage.

" The accompanying photo showed the profile screen of the social media account impersonating Hong Seok-cheon. The account was designed to look like the real one, using the name "Hong Seok-cheon" and even his photo. It appears that Hong Seok-cheon stepped forward to prevent further damage by personally informing people about the impersonation account after receiving numerous inquiries.

Given the recent series of social media impersonations using celebrities' names and photos, fans also need to exercise special caution. Meanwhile, Hong Seok-cheon is actively communicating with the public through various platforms, including variety shows and YouTube.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com