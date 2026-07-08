35-Year-Old Kim Go-eun Faces Her 21-Year-Old Self...Touched by the Fresh 'Eungyo' Photo Book

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Kim Go-eun, 35, looked back on the days of her debut film, 'Eungyo.'

On the 8th, Kim Go-eun posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the caption, "The day my heart felt warm and fuzzy."

The released photos showed Kim Go-eun visiting the exhibition "Song Jong-hee Film Makeup 30 Years: A Record of Time Built Through Repetition and Restraint." She appeared amazed as she looked at actress Jeon Do-yeon's catalog displayed at the venue. She also expressed her admiration with a speech bubble that read, "Senior Do-yeon is so lovely. She is so beautiful." She then crouched at the entrance to the exhibition hall, peeking her face out and striking a pose. With the exhibition poster reflected through the glass window, Kim Go-eun, dressed casually, gave off her signature fresh and lively charm.

Another photo revealed a photo book featuring Kim Go-eun from the time of the film 'Eungyo.' The pages drew attention with captions such as "Character shoot of Eungyo's Kim Go-eun" and "Eungyo and Lee Jeok-yo 2-shot," along with photos of Kim Go-eun in her early rookie days.

Inside the exhibition, video footage of Kim Go-eun from her 'Eungyo' days was also screened, along with displays showing the makeup process and records of the characters in the film.

Meanwhile, Kim Go-eun made her debut in the 2012 film 'Eungyo' and quickly emerged as one of Chungmuro's most promising stars. After becoming a 10-million-viewer actress with 'Exhuma,' she continues her active career with 'Love in the Big City,' the Netflix series 'You and Everything Else' and 'The Price of Confession,' as well as the TVING original 'Yumi's Cells 3.'

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com