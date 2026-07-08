Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in Become Parents of Two... Welcome Their Second Son Yesterday (7th) [Official]

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in have become parents of two.

A representative for Lee Seung-gi said on the 8th, "Lee Da-in gave birth yesterday. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," announcing the birth of their second son.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting their second child. Lee Seung-gi had said on several broadcasts that Lee Da-in's due date was in July. On KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" last month, he also said, "The King of Kings round is too much pressure. I might not be able to appear in July. Where could I go while leaving my wife to give birth?"

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in married in April 2023. The couple welcomed their first daughter in February 2024, and now, two years later, they have had their second child, a son, becoming parents of two.

wjlee@sportschosun.com