How Large Is Jeong Eung-young's Land, the Father of Jung Kyung-ho? Park Jung-soo's Granddaughter Says, "I'll Inherit Grandpa's Land"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Park Jung-soo's granddaughter drew laughter with a witty remark that she would inherit producer Jeong Eung-young's land.

On the 8th, Park Jung-soo spent special time with her granddaughters in Geoje Island through her YouTube channel.

That day, Park Jung-soo went on a yacht experience with her granddaughters and even tried driving it herself, showing remarkable enthusiasm.

The captain, who watched her handle the yacht, praised her, saying, "Teacher, your posture is so relaxed, it feels like you've driven a yacht before."

Park Jung-soo replied, "I like driving. I like cars." The production team then asked, "Would you buy a yacht for your granddaughter someday?"

Park Jung-soo seemed slightly flustered by the unexpected question and told her granddaughter, "Go stand over there," drawing laughter.

Her granddaughter then went down below the yacht and joked, "Grandma, I'll inherit Grandpa's land~," turning the set into a scene of laughter.

Hearing this, Park Jung-soo laughed and responded, "Yes, that would be better in Geoje Island. Inheriting Grandpa's land."

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but the couple later divorced by mutual agreement. Since 2001, she has been in a common-law relationship with producer Jeong Eung-young, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho, for 25 years.

She also recently launched her own YouTube channel and drew attention by revealing a building she owns in Apgujeong. The property has been estimated by the real estate industry to be worth about 23 billion won.

shyun@sportschosun.com