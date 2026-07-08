Seo In-young's Mother Shows a Dark Expression Ahead of Her Daughter's Remarriage: "I Hoped She Would Take It Slowly"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Singer Seo In-young's mother shared her honest feelings about her daughter, who is preparing for remarriage.

On the 8th, a video titled "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon: First Look at Seo In-young's Biological Father's Sausage Factory (+Whole Family Appears, Inheritance)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.'

Seo In-young visited the sausage factory run by her parents. She even removed her nail extensions to work part-time as a way of showing filial piety. Her father said it was a day for producing tortillas and suggested that Seo In-young try making and packaging them.

Right after changing clothes, Seo In-young paid attention to her bangs and said, "I'm going to look prettier now. I'm going to grow my hair out." The production team asked, "Is that because of the wedding?" Seo In-young replied, "That's part of it, and people keep saying so much about it, so I'm thinking of growing it out once. And if I don't like it, I can cut it again."

While the production team was talking with her mother about YouTube, they asked, "Did you also watch the video saying you're getting married?" Seo In-young is set to hold her wedding in the second half of this year with Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of the content creative company NP. Seo In-young said, "I called before that. My boyfriend knows too. I told her to take the remarriage slowly."

Her mother said, "We wanted her to do it around next year," and her expression darkened. When the production team asked, "Have you met your daughter's boyfriend?" she answered, "He's a good person. He works hard. But In-young's situation is a bit complicated, so we told them to date for a while. We said they should go through at least two seasons. Especially her father."

Seo In-young asked, "What's the secret to staying married?" Her mother emphasized, "There's nothing special. One side has to endure. It's all about patience."

Seo In-young said, "They say a marriage lasts if one person puts up with things. For now, my husband will be the one who endures. When I get really angry, I don't shout. My nostrils just get bigger. If the dragon breath comes out of my nose, it's over. Either I disappear or the words disappear." Her mother said, "The future son-in-law seems calm. If both people are hot-tempered, they can't live together. But since neither of them is, I think they match." Seo In-young jokingly asked, "What happens if I go for a third marriage?" Her mother immediately replied, "That won't do," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com