Chae Shi-ra Shows Off a ‘20s-Level’ Leg Line Through Her Skirt Slit... “A Work of Art”

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Chae Shi-ra drew admiration from fans with her timeless figure and elegant visuals.

Chae Shi-ra recently shared photos of her latest update on her social networking service.

In the photos, Chae Shi-ra is seen crouching by the roadside and smiling at the camera in a simple outfit of a white short-sleeved T-shirt and a black slit skirt. Her slim, well-defined legs, naturally revealed through the skirt slit, and her toned figure immediately caught the eye. Long straight hair and a bright smile completed her ageless look.

Fans who saw the photos showered her with praise, saying, "Her legs are truly a work of art," "I would believe she is in her 20s," "It feels like time has passed her by alone," and "The ultimate in self-care."

Chae Shi-ra has continued to stay in touch with fans by regularly sharing updates through social networking service.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com