KCM, the daughter he hid for 15 years... "When are you going to announce that I'm your daughter?" A choked-up remark

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM spent time alone with his eldest daughter, Suyeon, whom he had to keep hidden for 15 years.

On the KBS 2TV program 'The Return of Superman' aired on the 8th, the story of KCM's family was featured in a special episode titled 'Our Shining Summer Days. ' It was disappointing that his eldest daughter, Suyeon, could not attend their first outing since revealing the family.

Although it was the first time he had revealed his family in 15 years, KCM felt a deep sense of guilt towards his eldest daughter, Suyeon, whom he had to keep hidden all this time. He choked up as he spoke about the existence of his eldest daughter, Suyeon, whom he had to completely erase from his memory, saying, "My eldest was born while I was in the military.

At the time, I had billions of won in debt. To protect my family from the pressure of debt collection, I couldn't talk about it and tried to overcome it on my own.

" KCM and his wife felt nothing but apologies for the things they hadn't been able to do for their eldest daughter, who had grown up so much over the past 15 years. She had never attended any events with her dad and hadn't even been able to take a single proper family photo.

Family. KCM went on a date alone with his eldest daughter, Suyeon.

Being alone together, the father and daughter felt a bit awkward. KCM looked flustered, speechless in front of his teenage daughter.

He stammered, "How is your studying? Is it going well? I’ve learned that studying isn't everything. " KCM, who was spending time alone with her for the first time since she was five, said, "I feel so sorry for Suyeon.

Looking back, I wonder how difficult it must have been for her. " Suyeon said, "When I was 10 or 9, I used to ask Dad every day, 'When are you going to announce that I'm your daughter?' I wanted to be announced as your daughter quickly so I could go out and play with you.

But Dad told me to wait just a little longer. " Suyeon, who waited for her father for such a long time, has now become a second-year middle school student.

KCM suggested creating more memories together, saying, "Let's go to a karaoke bar and an escape room cafe with Dad. " To her dad, who said, "Let's go out a lot with Dad," Suyeon shyly replied, "I haven't been out much with Dad.

I love it. " One of Suyeon's earnest wishes was to go on an overseas trip with just her dad.

shyun@sportschosun.com