Jo Hyun Ah Says Her Copyright Royalties Alone Are Worth Tens of Millions of Won: "I Could Go Two Years Without Working"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Jo Hyun Ah indirectly referred to her copyright royalties.

On the 8th, singer Jo Hyun Ah appeared on the YouTube channel "Joseon's Fine Cook."

Jo Hyun Ah told Lee Moon-jung, known as the "Chinese food witch," what kind of dish she wanted, saying, "I've always been on a diet, but today I'm going to eat enough to gain weight for the sake of the fine-cooking chef. Today is not a diet day." In response, Lee Moon-jung said she would make dishes such as sweet and sour pork and fried rice.

Heo Kyung-hwan asked Jo Hyun Ah, who is wealthy from royalties, "Among everyone in the entertainment industry, the person I envy most is someone who gets royalties because they have so many songs," and added, "I don't need to ask how much it is, but how does it feel when you receive it?" Jo Hyun Ah, who wrote and composed Urban Zakapa's hit songs including "Thursday Night," "Drawing Spring," and "Beautiful Day," is said to earn tens of millions of won in royalties alone.

Jo Hyun Ah boasted, "During the COVID-19 period, I couldn't work for two years. Even during those two years, it was fine if I didn't work," adding, "When I'm hanging out with friends and get a text saying the royalties have been deposited, I end up saying, 'Eat more. Eat as much as you want today.'"

Heo Kyung-hwan complained, "I'm jealous. Comedians don't have anything like that," but Lee Moon-jung pointed out, "Don't rerun fees come in?" Jo Hyun Ah then said, "I know rerun fees can be very high. I got rerun fees for the first time while working in broadcasting, and I was shocked. Oppa, you're really rich, right?" She then asked, "What kind of expression do you make when rerun fees come in?" Heo Kyung-hwan replied, "I try to hide it as much as possible. I act like, 'What's wrong?' but I'm happy inside."

wjlee@sportschosun.com