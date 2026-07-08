Sung Si-kyung Asks AI About His Marriage Prospects... Bursts Out Laughing at the Reply, "Just Stay Still"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Sung Si-kyung burst into laughter after asking an AI about his chances of getting married and receiving an unexpected reply.

On the 8th, a video titled "Sung Si-kyung's Meet-and-Eat: John Park and the endless talk about naengmyeon. A drink with a younger brother who really knows good food" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Sung Si-kyung.'

That day, Sung Si-kyung invited John Park to his home and served him homemade Pyongyang naengmyeon while the two talked about a wide range of topics.

When the conversation turned to marriage, Sung Si-kyung suddenly asked the AI service Gemini a question. He asked, "Hey, do you think Sung Si-kyung will get married?" and asked it to predict his future.

The AI replied, "Whether Sung Si-kyung can get married depends on his own will and circumstances, but if he meets the right person, he may be able to share good news at any time." Sung Si-kyung then immediately cut it off by saying, "No. Wait, just stay still," drawing laughter.

John Park also laughed at Sung Si-kyung's self-deprecating humor and his more realistic-than-hopeful reaction.

Meanwhile, the video also drew viewers' attention with the two men's in-depth conversation about Pyongyang naengmyeon, as well as their music activities and the possibility of future collaborations.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com