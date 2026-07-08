Jang Young-ran Says, "I’ve Lived Long Enough at 49" in a Life-or-Death Challenge... She Threw Herself From 3,800 Meters Above the Ground

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran spent a special day taking on skydiving, one of her lifelong bucket-list challenges.

In a YouTube video released on the 8th on the channel "Class A Jang Young-ran," Jang visited Chungju-si in North Chungcheong Province.

That day, Jang drew attention with an unexpectedly intense opening.

Jang said, "After I turned 49, I realized something. Next year, I’ll really be halfway to 100. I’ve lived too long," and added, "I feel like I need to go back to my original mindset, so today I’m really going to die," surprising everyone.

But the "life-or-death challenge" Jang was talking about was skydiving, one of her bucket-list goals.

Taking on an extreme experience that is not easy to try in everyday life, she said, "If any of our dear subscribers are having a hard time or things aren’t going well, please give me all of that bad luck. I’ll take it and throw it far away," showing her warm concern for her viewers.

Jang also revealed her future challenge plans, saying, "I want to try everything I haven’t done yet." She added, "In my late 40s, I went to Paris alone. Next, I’m thinking about going to New York too," expressing her determination to seek new experiences.

In particular, Jang told the production team, "Our Producer/Director always says things like, 'I’m dying from how hard this is' or 'It won’t end until I die,' so I’ll experience it with him once," and announced that she would take on skydiving together with the Producer/Director, drawing laughter.

After boarding the plane, Jang climbed higher and higher despite her nerves. Once she reached 3,800 meters above the ground, she said, "I’m about to jump now, and I’m so, so nervous. Now that I’m up here, I’m feeling emotions I can’t even put into words," speaking honestly about how she felt.

A little later, Jang leaped into the sky without hesitation and successfully completed the skydive with the support of her subscribers. After soaring through the blue sky and savoring the moment of freedom, she said, "I shook off all the sorrow I had carried for so long up in the sky."

Meanwhile, Jang continues to be loved for her candid and bright charm through a variety of entertainment programs and YouTube content, and she has recently been sharing new challenges and moments from her daily life while staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com