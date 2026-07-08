Seo In-young Came from a Wealthy Family... Her Father Reveals the Factory: "We Introduced the Kebab Machine to Korea for the First Time"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young revealed the factory run by her parents.

On the 8th, a video titled "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon: First Look at Seo In-young's Biological Father's Sausage Factory (+ Entire Family Appears, Inheritance)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon'.

Seo In-young visited the sausage factory run by her parents. She even removed her nail extensions to do a good deed by helping out at the factory.

The factory also had an office decorated by her father just for Seo In-young. In the hideout he personally set up, her albums and books were on display. Seo In-young proudly said, "Dad painted it pink so I could come here and hang out now that I'm unemployed."

At Seo In-young's family factory, they sold sausages, tortillas, and even kebab grills. Her mother explained how they came to run the factory 30 years ago, saying, "I knew nothing about the food business. We originally had a company in Gimhae, and I was running another business in Daegu, so we moved to Busan. Then the IMF crisis hit. We went bankrupt because of a joint guarantee and moved back to Seoul. At that time, an acquaintance introduced us to the food business."

Her mother added, "In Europe, they said kebab was emerging as a health food business. When we tried to import kebab grills, each one cost 5 million won. My father and my uncle said, 'Let's make our own,' and once we started producing them ourselves, the cost dropped to 2 million won. That's how we got the patent." She said the kebab grill was the first of its kind brought into Korea by Seo In-young's family. The production crew was shocked, saying, "We had no idea the kebabs in Itaewon were made by In-young's family. She was the daughter of kebab."

After the meal, her father gave Seo In-young 100,000 won for the day. The production crew asked, "If you had to pass this factory on to one of your two daughters, who would you choose?" But her father replied, "Neither of them. I've already given them their inheritance."

He explained the inheritance he had given his two children, saying, "I gave them faith. There is no better inheritance than that. If you leave money as an inheritance, it can become harmful to your children."

wjlee@sportschosun.com