Park Bom, on Hiatus, Reveals Her New Home After Moving

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Park Bom of 2NE1 has shared an update on her life after stepping away from activities, saying she has taken on a new challenge as a songwriter and recently moved into a new home.

On the 8th, Park Bom posted a photo with the short caption, "My moved-in house."

She was seen looking into the camera against an interior that still appeared somewhat cluttered, suggesting the unpacking was not yet finished.

Park Bom drew attention with a relaxed yet stylish look, pairing a yellow sleeveless top with large hoop earrings.

Park Bom is currently taking a break from activities. Although she has paused official promotions, she continues to stay in touch with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media.

Fans also sent messages of support, writing, "Unnie, did you move?" and "You must have worked hard moving, unnie. These days, write lyrics, make music, and do as much as you want."

That day, Park Bom also gave an update on her music work. She said, "The song I’m posting now was written and composed by me. I created the melody with my voice and completed it by writing down my thoughts by hand. Please show it a lot of love," revealing that she has taken on a new challenge.

She then unveiled a series of self-composed songs, including "Heaven," "A Morning with Nothing," and "The World of Squares and Circles," signaling a new path as a songwriter.

Park Bom previously suspended her activities temporarily in August last year for health reasons while 2NE1 was on tour. Since then, she has focused on rest and recovery, while continuing to keep fans updated through social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com