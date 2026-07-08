Seoul Milk Cooperative unveils two new summer products, 'Wang Jjayo Jjayo Ice Cream'

Seoul Milk Cooperative said on the 8th that it will launch two Wang Jjayo Jjayo Ice Cream products. The new summer items are based on its stick-type yogurt, 'Jjayo Jjayo,' which was introduced in September 2009.

According to Seoul Milk Cooperative, Wang Jjayo Jjayo Ice Cream is a pencil-type ice cream version of 'Jjayo Jjayo' and will be released in grape and strawberry flavors. It features ice crystals and jelly for a crunchy, chewy texture, and its volume has been tripled compared with the original Jjayo Jjayo. The cooperative said the product reflects customer demand to freeze Jjayo Jjayo and eat it as a summer ice cream substitute. Wang Jjayo Jjayo Ice Cream will be sold at convenience stores, supermarkets and other offline retailers, as well as major online channels.

Park Jae-beom, head of the dessert team at Seoul Milk Cooperative, said, "Wang Jjayo Jjayo is a new reinterpretation of Jjayo Jjayo as ice cream. We expect it to become a healthy ice cream snack for children and bring adults a taste of nostalgia."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com