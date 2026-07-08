Taekwang Ilju Foundation for Arts and Culture appoints Lee Ho-jin as chairman; overseas Ph.D. scholarship certificate ceremony also held

◇Kim Min-soo, chairman of the Ilju Foundation for Arts and Culture, front row far left, and Cho Seong-hoon, head of the Ilju Foundation Overseas Ph.D. Alumni Association, front row far right, pose for a commemorative

Taekwang Group's Ilju Foundation for Arts and Culture said on the 8th that it has appointed Lee Ho-jin as its eighth chairman. His term runs for two years starting this August. With this appointment, Lee will also serve as chairman of all three of the group's foundations, including the Ilju Sehwa Academy Foundation and the Sewha Arts and Culture Foundation. Along with his appointment, the foundation also held the 34th Overseas Ph.D. Scholarship Certificate Award Ceremony that day. According to the foundation, the seven recipients selected for the 34th overseas Ph.D. scholarship will enter doctoral programs at world-class universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and Columbia University. The foundation will provide each recipient with a total of $120,000, or about 180 million won, over five years so they can focus on their studies and research. In particular, in line with the philosophy of selfless giving without attachment espoused by the late Lee Im-yong, founder of Taekwang Group, the scholarship carries no additional obligations for the recipients. Since launching its overseas Ph.D. scholarship program in 1991, the foundation has selected recipients every year and has provided a total of 29.7 billion won in scholarships to 228 people so far.

In a congratulatory speech at the scholarship certificate ceremony, Kim Min-soo, chairman of the Ilju Foundation for Arts and Culture, said, "I hope you will keep in mind the wishes of the late Lee Im-yong, the founding chairman, who said that trees must grow together with the forest, and grow into talented people who can warmly give back the benefits they have received to our society."

Kim Se-hyung, Kimsehyung@sportschosun.com