LG Electronics Wins the Most Awards in the Home Appliance and IT Categories of the National Customer Satisfaction Index

LG Electronics has been recognized for the technological competitiveness of its home appliance and IT products. In the 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) survey released by the Korea Productivity Center, the company was selected as the top-ranked firm in the home appliance and IT categories for the most consecutive years. With this latest recognition, LG Electronics has now been named the company with the most No. 1 rankings for 11 straight years.

According to LG Electronics on the 8th, the NCSI certification ceremony held at Lotte Hotel Seoul in Sogong-dong, Seoul, was attended by Jong-Yong Kim, head of LG Electronics' Korea B2C Group, and Seong-Taek Oh, head of Korea Marketing Communications. This year's NCSI survey covered 36 sectors in the electronics and retail service categories, and LG Electronics ranked first in 16 of them. The survey was conducted from late March for about six weeks among consumers aged 20 to 59 who had purchased a product within the past three years and used it for at least six months.

The No. 1 brands by sector included LG WHISEN for air conditioners and dehumidifiers, LG Tromm for washing machines and dryers, LG Dios for refrigerators, kimchi refrigerators, dishwashers and electric ranges, LG PuriCare for air purifiers and water purifiers, LG OLED for TVs, LG CordZero for robot vacuums and cordless vacuums, LG Styler for clothing care systems, LG gram for notebook PCs, and LG Electronics Subscription for subscription services. Not only the products, but also LG Electronics' services and stores received high marks. In the home appliance subscription category, which was newly established last year, LG Electronics took the sole No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year, while its subsidiary Hi Plaza, which operates LG Best Shop, was also selected as the No. 1 company for the second year in a row in the electronics specialty store category under retail.

Young-Rak Kim, head of LG Electronics' Korea Sales Division, said, "It is meaningful that the survey has once again confirmed customers' perception that 'when it comes to home appliances, LG is the best,' as LG Electronics has ranked No. 1 in the most categories in the National Customer Satisfaction Index survey for 11 consecutive years." He added, "We will continue to create overwhelming customer value through constant change and challenge."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com