"This Time, Corn" McDonald's Unveils Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Burger and Muffin

McDonald's has chosen corn as the ingredient for the fifth anniversary of its Korea Taste Project. The Korea Taste Project is McDonald's program to source local agricultural and marine products, which it has been running since 2021. It was launched with the goal of revitalizing local farms through high-quality domestic ingredients and offering customers new flavors.

According to McDonald's on the 9th, it will introduce two summer menu items: the Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Burger and the Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Muffin. Chungju glutinous corn is grown in a semi-highland environment with fertile soil, clean water and a wide daily temperature range, giving it a sticky and chewy texture.

The Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Burger features generous amounts of glutinous corn kernels inside a savory mozzarella cheese croquette, allowing customers to enjoy both the crunch of each kernel and a chewy texture. It is topped with a Spicy Parmesan Sauce made with Parmesan cheese and whole-grain mustard. The Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Muffin will be sold as part of the McMorning menu. It adds Spicy Parmesan Sauce and White Mayo Sauce to the glutinous corn cheese croquette for a light breakfast option.

Over the past five years, McDonald's has introduced products featuring Changnyeong garlic, Boseong green pork, Jindo green onion, Jinju chili pepper and Iksan sweet potato through the Korea Taste Project.

A McDonald's official said, "The Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Burger recorded high satisfaction in a pre-launch consumer evaluation and has drawn strong anticipation even before its release." The official added, "We will continue expanding various win-win initiatives that provide tangible benefits to local communities."

Kim Se-hyung