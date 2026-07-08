Shinji, Shocked by Her '42kg' Skeleton-Thin Body and Condition: "InBody Measurement Impossible, It's Amazing She Can Walk"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Shinji was shocked by her own physical condition.

On the 8th, the YouTube channel "Eotteoshinji?!?" uploaded a video titled "Honey... What have you been feeding me all this time...?"

Shinji and Moon Won visited a Korean medicine clinic for an eight-body constitution test. After a body composition test, Shinji, who had little muscle mass, was stunned and said, "I was really shocked. I have this little muscle?"

The doctor asked, "How many times do you eat a day?" Shinji replied, "Once or twice." The doctor said, "Summer must be very hard for you," and Shinji complained, "These days, summer feels so cold. My hands and feet are always cold, and it hurts. That is really, really stressful."

After reviewing the test results, the doctor said, "This is quite serious. You have virtually no muscle mass, to the point that it's amazing you can walk. You need to gain about 12 kilograms of muscle and maintain your weight in the low 50-kilogram range." He added, "You have enough body fat. It is a severe imbalance, showing underweight and skinny-fat body composition. Your upper-body muscle is so lacking that shoulder pain is inevitable."

In particular, the doctor noted, "Your InBody score doesn't even come out. That's impossible," and Shinji was surprised by her condition, saying, "I didn't know it was this bad. It's shocking."

The doctor also said, "When muscle mass is low, physical activity has to be low as well. So although you are in your 40s, your body is at nearly the level of someone in their 50s," shocking Shinji once again.

wjlee@sportschosun.com