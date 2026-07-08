K.Will directly addresses baseball stadium profanity controversy: "I didn't know my face was being filmed"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer K.Will has directly addressed the controversy over his profanity at a baseball stadium.

On the 8th, a video titled "The full story behind celebrity K.Will's baseball stadium profanity issue" was uploaded to K.Will's YouTube channel.

K.Will, who recently attended a baseball game in person, was caught shouting an expletive after the win, sparking a stir on online communities.

Addressing the profanity issue that drew attention as the "baseball stadium bread incident," K.Will said, "There was a friend in Jamsil when I was in a one-on-one situation with a strong sense of urgency. I texted, 'You're coming again and we're going to lose, aren't you?' I cursed a little, but after that I started feeling uneasy for no reason. I kept getting caught up in that feeling, and then we got the final strikeout, so I thought, 'This is it.'" His profanity was, in fact, a roar of joy after the victory. K.Will also said he saw himself while watching the highlights at home. After reading comments about the incident, he laughed at remarks such as, "He was the same kind of person. Only the vocal cords were different," and "Why Hwang Jung-min from 'Shinsegae'?" K.Will admitted, "I didn't know I was caught on camera that much."

wjlee@sportschosun.com