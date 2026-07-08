"Why Are You Talking to Another Man?"... Tourists 'Teach a Lesson' After Man Beats His Wife

Photo source: The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who assaulted his wife for talking to another man on a beach was beaten by other tourists.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, the incident took place on the beach of Saona Island, a popular tourist destination in the Dominican Republic, on the 3rd local time, and local police have launched an investigation.

In the released video, the husband saw his wife talking with another man from a distance, rushed over, and swung his fists.

The woman who was attacked collapsed onto the sand in shock, but it turned out she was not his wife.

Realizing immediately that he had assaulted the wrong person, the husband approached his wife, who was near the water, and continued attacking her.

The wife tried to get away from him, but she was struck several times.

Other tourists who witnessed the scene rushed in, pulled the husband away from the woman, and separated them. The man also argued with those trying to stop him.

After the husband moved toward the beach, some bystanders began hitting him, and the beach quickly descended into chaos.

Local police, who received a report, have opened an investigation and are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The video of the incident spread rapidly on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Netizens reacted by saying, "He should be severely punished," "The husband getting hit was just karma," and "It seems she must have been living a very difficult life with him."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com