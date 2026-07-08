A single refreshing piece of fruit can still be risky: the hidden trap of summer blood sugar management

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] As the first severe heat wave of the season begins, attention is focused on preventing heat-related illnesses. But the people facing a greater risk are those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. In particular, diabetes patients can become dehydrated more easily in hot weather, and changes in meal intake and activity levels can cause sharp swings in blood sugar. If they also drink fruit or sugary beverages frequently to quench their thirst, blood sugar control becomes even more difficult, making careful management especially important in summer.

Professor Lee Hye-jin of the Department of Endocrinology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital said, "Dehydration can concentrate the blood and trigger an increase in stress hormones, which can raise blood sugar. On the other hand, exercising or doing outdoor activities on an empty stomach can also increase the risk of hypoglycemia. In summer, both high and low blood sugar can occur, so more careful management is needed."

During hot and humid summer months, people often reach for water-rich fruits such as watermelon, Korean melon, peaches, and grapes to relieve thirst. Fruit is a healthy food rich in vitamins and dietary fiber, but it also contains a high amount of sugar, so excessive intake can cause blood sugar to rise sharply in diabetes patients. It is therefore advisable to eat it in moderate portions, once or twice a day. For example, a recommended serving is about half a Korean melon or one kiwi at a time.

Ice cream, shaved ice, carbonated drinks, fruit juice, and sweet coffee beverages are also typical high-sugar foods in summer. Drinks that contain a lot of high-fructose corn syrup are absorbed quickly and can raise blood sugar sharply, so water or unsweetened tea is a better way to relieve thirst.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults limit their daily sugar intake to 50 grams or less, and advises reducing it to 25 grams or less if possible for better health.

Professor Lee said, "When blood sugar rises and falls sharply, blood sugar variability increases. That can raise oxidative stress and impair vascular endothelial function, which may increase the risk of diabetic complications. In summer, it is important to avoid foods and drinks that can rapidly spike blood sugar, such as sweet beverages, and to slow the rate of increase by eating complex carbohydrates like brown rice and whole grains together with protein and dietary fiber."

She added, "As the weather gets hotter, blood sugar control may worsen. In particular, diabetes patients can become dehydrated faster than healthy people, so they should drink enough water before they feel thirsty and keep checking blood sugar changes consistently through regular meals and blood glucose monitoring."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com