Former "Happy Together" MC Park Myung-soo Sounds Bitter Over New MC Lineup: "I’m Not Feeling Good About It" (Radio Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Park Myung-soo shared his candid feelings after mentioning the new MC lineup for KBS2’s variety show "Happy Together," which is set to return after six years.

On the August 8 broadcast of KBS Cool FM’s "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," broadcaster Park Mi-sun appeared as a guest on the segment "Legendary Master."

That day, Park Myung-soo brought up KBS2’s "Happy Together," which he had previously hosted with Park Mi-sun, and opened by saying, "Now other people are doing 'Happy Together.'"

He then honestly admitted, "I’m not feeling very good about it, but we have to keep up with the times, so I can just work hard in another area."

After hearing that, Park Mi-sun responded calmly, saying, "When you step back, you should step back gracefully," drawing laughter.

Park Myung-soo then asked, "Do you think 'Happy Together' will do well when it starts again?" Park Mi-sun replied, "The hottest people are doing it. I think it will do well. I'll stop here. I'll refrain from going into a long explanation," prompting a meaningful laugh.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s "Happy Together" is returning after six years under the title "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone." Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin will serve as MCs, and Lee Hyo-ri will appear as the first special MC. The show will premiere on the 10th.

narusi@sportschosun.com