Park Jung-sook, the Queen Consort in 'Jewel in the Palace,' Becomes Head of a Public Institution After Retiring from Show Business

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Park Jung-sook, an actress and broadcaster who was loved for her role as Queen Munjeong in the drama 'Jewel in the Palace,' has shared an update on her life after leaving the entertainment industry and now serving as the head of a public institution.

A recent video uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Jo Eun-joo's Q' was titled, "The path Park Jung-sook, a former actress and MC from 'Jewel in the Palace,' chose after leaving show business | Park Jung-sook, head of the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family."

In the video, Park said, "I am overseeing Seoul's women and family policies," and explained that she is currently serving as the CEO of the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family, an affiliate of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Looking back on her entertainment career, Park said, "The media is an extremely attractive field with great influence." She added, "I worked from 1992 to 2003, and 'Jewel in the Palace' was my last project. It has already been more than 20 years."

She continued, "After that, I served as the head of an international organization and also worked as a university professor. Now I am working as the head of a public institution." She laughed and said, "People who see me after a long time probably think, 'She has changed a lot' or 'Time has really caught up with her.'"

She also explained why she chose a new path after leaving show business.

Park said she began by serving as a promotional ambassador for the Taejon International Exposition, Korea, 1993, helping introduce Korea to the world, and later found another opportunity through her appearance in 'Jewel in the Palace.'

In particular, she said, "After 'Jewel in the Palace,' I felt like studying abroad." She added, "Overseas, many people remembered me as the 'queen consort.' Through that process, I came to see the Korean Wave not simply as cultural content, but as an area of public policy and diplomacy."

Park Jung-sook made her debut in 1993 as a live host for KBS's Taejon International Exposition broadcast. She later worked as an MC on SBS's 'Morning Wide,' EBS's 'Janghak Quiz,' and MBC's 'Talk Show with Im Sung-hoon.' In 2003, she played Queen Munjeong in the MBC drama 'Jewel in the Palace,' leaving a strong impression on viewers both in Korea and abroad.

After leaving the entertainment industry, she worked in international organizations and academia. She is now leading women and family policy as the CEO of the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-sook married Member of the National Assembly Lee Jae-young in 2012 and has a son.

narusi@sportschosun.com