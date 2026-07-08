"I'm Solo" Season 32's Young-cheol Faces a Hapkido Dojang Waitlist Surge... "Until the Show Ends"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] As Young-cheol from "I'm Solo" Season 32 draws attention on the show, a notice posted by the hapkido dojang he runs is also gaining online interest.

Recently, a notice posted at the dojang operated by Young-cheol was shared across online communities and social media, drawing attention. The notice said that visits to the studio and inquiries about enrollment had surged after his TV appearance.

Young-cheol said, "Because the director's TV appearance has led to so many visits and enrollment inquiries, it has become difficult to consult with and respond to each person sincerely." He added, "If I cannot teach as I did before, I worry that I will not be able to do my best for current students, parents, and new visitors." He also noted, "Since the director has to teach personally, it is difficult to take in multiple new students at once," and said that while the existing class-capacity system would remain in place, "we will not accept new students until the broadcast ends."

He also asked for understanding, saying, "I will do my best to help children build healthy bodies and minds, confidence, and strength in a space full of passion and spirit."

After the notice became known, internet users reacted with comments such as, "The effect of the show is incredible," "It is good to see that he chose to think of existing students first rather than taking on too many people just for promotion," and "There must have been so many inquiries for him to stop recruiting new students."

Meanwhile, Young-cheol is currently appearing on the 32nd season of the ENA and SBS Plus dating reality show "I'm Solo," where he has been drawing viewers' attention with his candid talk and unique charm.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com