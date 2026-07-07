"I Love Playing with My Son the Most"... Lee Si-young's 'Motherly Smile' Grows Even Warmer After Divorce and Childbirth

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Lee Si-young shared travel photos with her son, expressing the tender affection of a mother.

On the 7th, Lee Si-young posted several photos on her social networking service along with the message, "I still really, really, really love playing with Ian. Before he gets any older, I need to go out and have fun with him as much as possible."

The photos showed Lee Si-young enjoying water play with her son at an outdoor pool overlooking the city. Wearing a blue swimsuit with a white cardigan, she drew attention with her fresh resort-style look. In another photo, she is seen hugging her son tightly from behind with a bright smile. Their affectionate moment, with their faces pressed close together, conveyed a warm and happy atmosphere. Her natural smile and youthful appearance also caught fans' attention and drew admiration.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "It's so nice to see her with her son," "Ian has really grown up," and "Her motherly smile looks the happiest."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and had a son, but the couple divorced after eight years of marriage. She later became pregnant with her second child after implanting an embryo that had been frozen, and announced the birth.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com