"The company that refused to apologize finally gave in"... Wonji turns a 930,000-subscriber YouTuber's influence into a 'happy ending'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Travel creator Wonji said the controversy over a rude response from a camper van rental company employee during her trip to Australia has now been resolved.

On the 7th, Wonji posted a video on her YouTube channel, "Wonji's Day," titled "The Australia camper van employee's rude remarks incident(?) is over," and explained what had happened after the incident.

In the video, Wonji said, "We have finally finished discussions with the company regarding the Australia camper van video," and added, "I wanted to share the update briefly." She continued, "After reviewing the video, senior management at the company expressed their apologies," but said, "To be honest, I was not satisfied with the initial response. I did receive an apology email from the CCO, but there were no other meaningful measures."

The situation later changed. Wonji said, "We also strongly raised the issue, and the company concluded internally that the employee's response at the time was inappropriate," adding, "In the end, the company offered a full refund along with an apology." She went on to thank her subscribers, saying, "Above all, I think the company took the matter seriously because so many people watched the video, got angry with us, and showed empathy. I am grateful to everyone who supported us."

Earlier, Wonji had shared what happened while renting a camper van in Australia in a video titled "Anger Warning, Extreme Rage Incident.. Ruined Australia Trip (Chaekoje, Captain Ttaga)." At the time, she raised concerns after bedbugs were found inside the accommodation, but the employee responded rudely. The controversy grew after pest control later confirmed that bedbugs were indeed present.

Wonji also said the company had offered a refund on the condition that she delete the review and make the related video private, but that she refused. After the video was released, criticism of the company's response spread online, and some users even raised the possibility of racial discrimination.

Meanwhile, Wonji is a travel creator with about 930,000 YouTube subscribers. She has also won wide popularity through ENA's variety series "Earth Marble World Tour."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com