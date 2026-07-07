Kim Ki-ri Says Park Ji-sun's Death Changed His Life: "I Quit Drinking and Smoking and Started a New Life"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Kim Ki-ri reflected on his past, saying he had drifted through life while caught up in drinking, smoking, and gaming, and that the sudden news of the late Park Ji-sun's death became a turning point that changed his life.

A video titled "The decisive moment that changed Kim Ki-ri's life" was uploaded on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's You Can't Go" on the 6th.

In the video, Kim Ki-ri candidly looked back on his reckless past, saying, "I used to bear the fruit of every addiction," and "I would play games all night, play cards all night, and drink all night."

He said that after debuting as a comedian, he gained popularity and financial stability, which led him to start drinking and smoking.

He also made Lee Sung-mi laugh by confessing, "I once prayed to God, 'I've been drinking, smoking, and having too much fun lately. I'm sorry. But let me go out and have a little more fun.'"

Kim Ki-ri said the biggest turning point in his life was the news of Park Ji-sun's death in 2020.

He said, "This is the first time I'm telling this, but I cried a lot after Park Ji-sun passed away," adding, "Many people were saddened, but I found myself reflecting on her death for a very long time."

He went on to say that he kept looking back at the last KakaoTalk messages he exchanged with her. "What did we say? Why didn't I ask how she was doing then?" he recalled, describing the regret that kept coming back to him.

A gathering with fellow comedians a few months later became another turning point.

Kim Ki-ri said, "There was talk of bringing Ji-sun's colleagues together, and at that gathering, senior Lee Sung-mi asked if anyone wanted to read the Holy Bible this year," adding, "I raised my hand, and I think that became the turning point in my life."

He added, "From that point on, I began to reflect on my life, and little by little, I started to change," explaining how he let go of his wandering past and began living a new life.

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-ri married actor Moon Ji-in in 2024, and Moon is due to give birth next month.

narusi@sportschosun.com