More Than 4,600 Freshmen at Thai University Test Positive for Liver Fluke: What Happened?

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Thailand, thousands of university freshmen have tested positive for liver fluke infection, prompting health authorities to launch a large-scale investigation.

According to local media, including the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health said that a screening test of university freshmen in Maha Sarakham Province found numerous positive cases of liver fluke infection.

Experts warned that if the infection is left untreated for a long time, it can lead to bile duct cancer.

The investigation found that at Mahasarakham University, 4,233 of 12,733 freshmen, or about 33%, tested positive. At Rajabhat Mahasarakham University, 380 of 1,922 students, or about 19%, also tested positive.

Local health authorities called the situation "highly concerning" and said the positive rate found in the screening was far above the average infection rate of about 11% among residents of Maha Sarakham Province.

The suspected source of infection was pla ra, a type of fermented fish paste.

Pla ra is one of Thailand’s best-known traditional fermented foods. It is made by fermenting freshwater fish for a long period with salt and rice bran, or sometimes rice flour. It is commonly used as a sauce or seasoning.

In response, the provincial government of Maha Sarakham said it would inspect the hygiene of all restaurants using pla ra, as well as specialty som tam shops around the two universities.

Local medical staff pointed out that the biggest problem with liver fluke infection is not the immediate symptoms, but the long-term complications that can appear decades later.

He warned, "If current eating habits continue, it could lead to bile duct cancer in 15 to 20 years," adding that "bile duct cancer is very difficult to treat and has a high mortality rate." He said the infection is caused by eating raw or undercooked freshwater fish.

However, he stressed that pla ra itself should not be assumed to be the sole cause of infection.

He explained, "If pla ra is properly fermented in a hygienic environment and thoroughly cooked before consumption, the risk of infection is very low." He said the key factors are proper cooking and safe eating habits.

Thailand’s health authorities plan to expand additional testing and food hygiene education for university students and local residents in order to prevent liver fluke infections.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com