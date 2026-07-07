Hallym University Medical Center ranks 8th in Korea in the healthcare category of Nature Index, steadily strengthening research competitiveness

[Sportschosun] Hallym University Medical Center, led by President Kim Yong-seon, ranked 8th in Korea and 420th in the world in the healthcare category of the Nature Index 2026 Research Leaders, a global research competitiveness indicator.

The Nature Index is a measure used by the world-renowned science journal Nature to assess research output at medical institutions, universities, and research institutes around the world. It counts only papers published in 178 high-quality journals selected by an independent group of researchers. Rather than simply tallying the number of papers, the ranking uses share, which quantifies each author's contribution, as a key indicator, reflecting both research volume and contribution.

The latest ranking was based on research achievements published in 2025. During that period, Hallym University Medical Center produced 32 papers and recorded a share of 3.92 points, placing 8th in Korea.

In particular, Hallym University Medical Center ranked 10th in Korea in the Nature Index 2024 Research Leaders for healthcare institutions, based on 2023 data, and 7th in Korea in the 2025 Research Leaders, based on 2024 data. It then placed 8th in Korea again in the 2026 edition, marking three consecutive years in the domestic top 10. Its global ranking also improved from 465th in 2025 to 420th in 2026. Share rose from 1.82 points in 2023 to 3.92 points in 2025, while the number of papers increased from 22 to 32 over the same period, showing continued gains in research competitiveness.

Hallym University Medical Center has been carrying out systematic research support through its research assistance program, Mighty Hallym. It also supports a range of studies using medical data from its five hospitals through its self-developed data lake cloud platform, HERO: Harmonic intEgrated Reasearch platfOrm. Thanks to this support, 21 projects were selected in April for the Ministry of Science and ICT's 2026 Basic Research Program.

Kim Yong-seon, president of Hallym University Medical Center, said, "This result, which places us in the domestic top 10 for three consecutive years in a global research competitiveness evaluation, shows that the expertise our researchers at five hospitals have built in clinical settings is steadily leading to world-class academic achievements." He added, "We will continue to strengthen a balanced research ecosystem that spans both basic and clinical research and contribute to the advancement of global medicine."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun