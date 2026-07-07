Oh Yoon-ah, remarried, beams in a bridal veil... "I’m overwhelmed with happiness and will live beautifully"

[Sportschosun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah expressed her gratitude to fans who congratulated her after she announced her remarriage.

On the 7th, Oh Yoon-ah wrote on her social networking service, "Thank you so much for your congratulations!! I will continue to live beautifully with even more gratitude."

She added, "Our whole family is so happy and delighted by your warm support and congratulations. Thank you all so, so much," sharing her heartfelt emotions along with a heart emoji.

In the photo she shared, Oh Yoon-ah is seen smiling brightly against a backdrop of teddy bear balloons and white balloons in a wedding-themed setting. She drew attention by making a heart gesture with her hands and showing her happy mood.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Oh Yoon-ah personally announced her remarriage to a non-celebrity man through her YouTube channel, "Oh! Yoona." Her agency, YA Entertainment, later said, "Oh Yoon-ah has completed the marriage registration with her husband and is currently living together with him."

In the video, Oh Yoon-ah said, "I’m getting married," and teared up as she explained, "My subscribers have always supported me, saying they wanted to see me meet a good partner and live happily. I have always been grateful for that."

She went on to explain why she decided to remarry, saying, "For a long time, while raising my child alone, Min was always my top priority. So I did not want to burden anyone. I thought I would have to live my life with Min and work hard forever, but I ended up meeting someone truly wonderful."

She also expressed gratitude toward her husband, saying, "He is a private person, so I’m being careful, but he accepted my child comfortably and naturally became part of the family as much as he could." She added, "Whenever I had worries, I prayed, and the connection kept leading us to meet. Through that process, I became certain, 'This is the one.'"

She did not forget to thank her in-laws. Oh Yoon-ah said, "My parents-in-law have warmly embraced Min as if he were their own grandson. That is not easy to do, and it would have been impossible without a special bond."

Finally, she told fans, "I decided to get married quite some time ago, but I was cautious about how to tell you. Even after marriage, I will continue to work hard without changing. Please keep supporting Min as you always have."

Oh Yoon-ah married a non-celebrity in 2007 and had a son, Min. The couple divorced in 2015, and she has raised her son on her own since then.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com